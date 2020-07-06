3440 Boulder Park Dr SW

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated playground business center

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Crystal Heights - Property Id: 179220



Crystal Heights offers you a wide variety of two, bedroom apartment homes that are designed to enhance your lifestyle. We feature excellent amenities including a spectacular business center, a newly renovated laundry facility, and a playground. Inside your apartment, you'll enjoy spacious apartment homes. Our Atlanta apartment homes feature an excellent location near highway I-20 and I-285, making your daily commute easier than ever. At Crystal Heights, we are also conveniently located fifteen minutes from Atlanta International Airport and many other employers. We provide secure controlled gate access.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179220

Property Id 179220



(RLNE5375556)