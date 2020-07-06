All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:22 PM

3440 Boulder Park Dr SW

3440 Boulder Park Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3440 Boulder Park Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
business center
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Crystal Heights - Property Id: 179220

Crystal Heights offers you a wide variety of two, bedroom apartment homes that are designed to enhance your lifestyle. We feature excellent amenities including a spectacular business center, a newly renovated laundry facility, and a playground. Inside your apartment, you'll enjoy spacious apartment homes. Our Atlanta apartment homes feature an excellent location near highway I-20 and I-285, making your daily commute easier than ever. At Crystal Heights, we are also conveniently located fifteen minutes from Atlanta International Airport and many other employers. We provide secure controlled gate access.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179220
Property Id 179220

(RLNE5375556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW have any available units?
3440 Boulder Park Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW have?
Some of 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Boulder Park Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW offer parking?
No, 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW have a pool?
No, 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 Boulder Park Dr SW has units with dishwashers.

