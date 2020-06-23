All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3437 Hogan Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3437 Hogan Road SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3437 Hogan Road SW

3437 Hogan Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3437 Hogan Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,704 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4636286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Hogan Road SW have any available units?
3437 Hogan Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3437 Hogan Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Hogan Road SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Hogan Road SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 Hogan Road SW is pet friendly.
Does 3437 Hogan Road SW offer parking?
No, 3437 Hogan Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 3437 Hogan Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Hogan Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Hogan Road SW have a pool?
Yes, 3437 Hogan Road SW has a pool.
Does 3437 Hogan Road SW have accessible units?
No, 3437 Hogan Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Hogan Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 Hogan Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3437 Hogan Road SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3437 Hogan Road SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus