Atlanta, GA
343 Candler Street NE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

343 Candler Street NE

343 Candler Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

343 Candler Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Bright second story flat on a quiet street! This 2BR/1BA unit in Candler Park features hardwoods throughout, natural light-filled rooms, a shower/whirlpool tub combo, and onsite washer/dryer. Recently renovated kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters & stainless appliances. Open layout living room with walk out balcony. Minutes from trails, parks, Beltline and Mulberry Fields (you won't want to miss!!). As well as short bike rides from popular shops, hangouts and eateries such as Little 5 Points, VA HI, Krog Street Market, Edgewood Shopping Center, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Candler Street NE have any available units?
343 Candler Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Candler Street NE have?
Some of 343 Candler Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Candler Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
343 Candler Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Candler Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 343 Candler Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 343 Candler Street NE offer parking?
No, 343 Candler Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 343 Candler Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 Candler Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Candler Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 343 Candler Street NE has a pool.
Does 343 Candler Street NE have accessible units?
No, 343 Candler Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Candler Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Candler Street NE has units with dishwashers.

