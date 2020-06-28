All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3410 Adkins Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3410 Adkins Road NW
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

3410 Adkins Road NW

3410 Adkins Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3410 Adkins Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home. Don't miss out on this fantastic home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Adkins Road NW have any available units?
3410 Adkins Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 Adkins Road NW have?
Some of 3410 Adkins Road NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Adkins Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Adkins Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Adkins Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Adkins Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Adkins Road NW offers parking.
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Adkins Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW have a pool?
No, 3410 Adkins Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3410 Adkins Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 Adkins Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus