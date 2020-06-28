Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
3410 Adkins Road NW
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM
3410 Adkins Road NW
3410 Adkins Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3410 Adkins Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home. Don't miss out on this fantastic home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW have any available units?
3410 Adkins Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3410 Adkins Road NW have?
Some of 3410 Adkins Road NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3410 Adkins Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Adkins Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Adkins Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Adkins Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Adkins Road NW offers parking.
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Adkins Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW have a pool?
No, 3410 Adkins Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3410 Adkins Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Adkins Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 Adkins Road NW has units with dishwashers.
