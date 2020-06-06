All apartments in Atlanta
3400 Stratford Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3400 Stratford Road

3400 Stratford Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Stratford Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Hello!
I am currently looking for someone to sublease/take over my lease. Only your name will be on the lease!
Please serious inquires only!
Laundry in unit
Granite countertops
Wood floors
Stainless steel appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Stratford Road have any available units?
3400 Stratford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Stratford Road have?
Some of 3400 Stratford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Stratford Road currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Stratford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Stratford Road pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Stratford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3400 Stratford Road offer parking?
No, 3400 Stratford Road does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Stratford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 Stratford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Stratford Road have a pool?
No, 3400 Stratford Road does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Stratford Road have accessible units?
No, 3400 Stratford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Stratford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Stratford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
