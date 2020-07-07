All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3390 Glenview Circle SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3390 Glenview Circle SW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

3390 Glenview Circle SW

3390 Glenview Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3390 Glenview Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Heritage Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3390 Glenview Circle SW have any available units?
3390 Glenview Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3390 Glenview Circle SW have?
Some of 3390 Glenview Circle SW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3390 Glenview Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
3390 Glenview Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3390 Glenview Circle SW pet-friendly?
No, 3390 Glenview Circle SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3390 Glenview Circle SW offer parking?
No, 3390 Glenview Circle SW does not offer parking.
Does 3390 Glenview Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3390 Glenview Circle SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3390 Glenview Circle SW have a pool?
No, 3390 Glenview Circle SW does not have a pool.
Does 3390 Glenview Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 3390 Glenview Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3390 Glenview Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3390 Glenview Circle SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus