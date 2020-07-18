All apartments in Atlanta
3367 Parc Drive SW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3367 Parc Drive SW

3367 Parc Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3367 Parc Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious GA Townhome with Modern Fireplace
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,614 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement

(RLNE5903278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Parc Drive SW have any available units?
3367 Parc Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3367 Parc Drive SW have?
Some of 3367 Parc Drive SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3367 Parc Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Parc Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Parc Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 3367 Parc Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3367 Parc Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 3367 Parc Drive SW offers parking.
Does 3367 Parc Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Parc Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Parc Drive SW have a pool?
Yes, 3367 Parc Drive SW has a pool.
Does 3367 Parc Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 3367 Parc Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Parc Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3367 Parc Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
