Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3365 Delmar Ln
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3365 Delmar Ln
3365 Delmar Lane Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3365 Delmar Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy Ranch-Style Cottage home, renovated, all-electric. On just over 1/2 acres. Screened Porch and fenced yard. Hardwood floors, tile bath. 3rd Bedroom in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3365 Delmar Ln have any available units?
3365 Delmar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3365 Delmar Ln have?
Some of 3365 Delmar Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3365 Delmar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3365 Delmar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3365 Delmar Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3365 Delmar Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3365 Delmar Ln offer parking?
No, 3365 Delmar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3365 Delmar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3365 Delmar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3365 Delmar Ln have a pool?
No, 3365 Delmar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3365 Delmar Ln have accessible units?
No, 3365 Delmar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3365 Delmar Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3365 Delmar Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
