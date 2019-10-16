Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3349 Renault Road SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3349 Renault Road SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3349 Renault Road SE
3349 Renault Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3349 Renault Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Blair Villa - Poole Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hapeville! Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3349 Renault Road SE have any available units?
3349 Renault Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3349 Renault Road SE have?
Some of 3349 Renault Road SE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3349 Renault Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
3349 Renault Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 Renault Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 3349 Renault Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3349 Renault Road SE offer parking?
No, 3349 Renault Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 3349 Renault Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3349 Renault Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 Renault Road SE have a pool?
No, 3349 Renault Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 3349 Renault Road SE have accessible units?
No, 3349 Renault Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 Renault Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3349 Renault Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus