331 6th Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic, newly updated triplex unit.The Ground Floor of this unit is available w/ rear deck and front porch. New kitchen cabinets, solid surface counters, stainless appliances & more. New hard surface flooring, HVAC system paint, tile and light fixtures. Stunning master bath has new tile, a walk-in shower and dual sink vanity. Lovely marble and tile finishes. Hall bath with new patterned tile, vanity and shower surround. Rear yard & lovely street view from the front porch. CALL TODAY!