All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 331 6th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
331 6th Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

331 6th Street NE

331 6th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

331 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic, newly updated triplex unit.The Ground Floor of this unit is available w/ rear deck and front porch. New kitchen cabinets, solid surface counters, stainless appliances & more. New hard surface flooring, HVAC system paint, tile and light fixtures. Stunning master bath has new tile, a walk-in shower and dual sink vanity. Lovely marble and tile finishes. Hall bath with new patterned tile, vanity and shower surround. Rear yard & lovely street view from the front porch. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 6th Street NE have any available units?
331 6th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 6th Street NE have?
Some of 331 6th Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 6th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
331 6th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 6th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 331 6th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 331 6th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 331 6th Street NE offers parking.
Does 331 6th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 6th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 6th Street NE have a pool?
No, 331 6th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 331 6th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 331 6th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 331 6th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 6th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus