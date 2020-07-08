Rent Calculator
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3303 Saville Street SW
3303 Saville Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3303 Saville Street, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home - 4 Bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home with a bonus room right off the living room, with a two car garage, and has an enclosed back yard with privacy fence!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5251333)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3303 Saville Street SW have any available units?
3303 Saville Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3303 Saville Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Saville Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Saville Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 3303 Saville Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3303 Saville Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 3303 Saville Street SW offers parking.
Does 3303 Saville Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 Saville Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Saville Street SW have a pool?
No, 3303 Saville Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Saville Street SW have accessible units?
No, 3303 Saville Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Saville Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 Saville Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3303 Saville Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3303 Saville Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
