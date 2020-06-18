All apartments in Atlanta
3301 Saville Street Southwest

3301 Saville Street SW · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Saville Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Saville Street Southwest have any available units?
3301 Saville Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Saville Street Southwest have?
Some of 3301 Saville Street Southwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Saville Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Saville Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Saville Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Saville Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Saville Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 3301 Saville Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3301 Saville Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Saville Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Saville Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 3301 Saville Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Saville Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3301 Saville Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Saville Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Saville Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
