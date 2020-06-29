33 11th Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging dog park gym parking pool internet access yoga

Post Midtown Atlanta is a brand new luxury high-rise apartment community located right in the heart of Midtown Atlanta. You're new address will put you in the middle of it all, great shopping, outstanding restaurants and a fun nightlife scene. But you'll also be near Piedmont Park where you'll be able to enjoy the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, jogging paths, dog parks, a farmer's market and more. Minutes away from the Midtown MARTA station, you'll love the convenience of also being able to visit all of Atlanta's other fun neighborhoods.



Experience an elevated living experience with an amazing view of the Atlanta skyline from your own glass panel balcony. You'll also love the rooftop, resort-style pool and the yoga, Pilates and Kickboxing space in the fitness studio. Our apartment homes also have covered, controlled access parking and be sure to take advantage of the complimentary electric car charging stations. Likewise, once inside you'll find upgraded finishes you'll find throughout."



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/33-11th-st-ne-atlanta-ga-30309-usa/10a2c20a-3551-4055-bb57-90a966fdf6f4



(RLNE5432397)