Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

33 11th Street Northeast

33 11th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

33 11th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30318
Atlantic Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
dog park
gym
parking
pool
internet access
yoga
Post Midtown Atlanta is a brand new luxury high-rise apartment community located right in the heart of Midtown Atlanta. You're new address will put you in the middle of it all, great shopping, outstanding restaurants and a fun nightlife scene. But you'll also be near Piedmont Park where you'll be able to enjoy the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, jogging paths, dog parks, a farmer's market and more. Minutes away from the Midtown MARTA station, you'll love the convenience of also being able to visit all of Atlanta's other fun neighborhoods.

Experience an elevated living experience with an amazing view of the Atlanta skyline from your own glass panel balcony. You'll also love the rooftop, resort-style pool and the yoga, Pilates and Kickboxing space in the fitness studio. Our apartment homes also have covered, controlled access parking and be sure to take advantage of the complimentary electric car charging stations. Likewise, once inside you'll find upgraded finishes you'll find throughout."

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/33-11th-st-ne-atlanta-ga-30309-usa/10a2c20a-3551-4055-bb57-90a966fdf6f4

(RLNE5432397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 11th Street Northeast have any available units?
33 11th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 11th Street Northeast have?
Some of 33 11th Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 11th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
33 11th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 11th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 11th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 33 11th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 33 11th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 33 11th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 11th Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 11th Street Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 33 11th Street Northeast has a pool.
Does 33 11th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 33 11th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 33 11th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 11th Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
