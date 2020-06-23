3298 Rabun Dr SW

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bed 3 Bath SFH! - Massive family home, separate family room and living room, bbq grill pit in rear of property for entertainment. New flooring, freshly painted and of course a fireplace!! 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms



NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!



2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED!



***********************************************************************************************************************************************



Casa familiar masiva, sala de estar y sala de estar separadas, parilla de barbacoa en la parte trasera de la propiedad para entretenimiento. Pisos nuevos, recin pintados y por supuesto una chimenea !! 4 habitaciones con 3 baos.



NO SE ACEPTA LA SECCIN 8!



SE REQUIERE ARRENDAMIENTO DE 2 AOS!



(RLNE1925751)