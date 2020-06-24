All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 329 6th Street Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
329 6th Street Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

329 6th Street Street NE

329 6th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

329 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Here it is! Fantastic, newly updated triplex unit.The Upper Floor of this unit is available w/ rear deck and front balcony. New kitchen cabinets, solid surface counters, stainless appliances & more. New hard surface flooring, HVAC system paint, tile and light fixtures. Stunning master bath has new tile, a walk-in shower and dual sink vanity. Lovely marble and tile finishes. Hall bath with new patterned tile, vanity and shower surround. Rear yard & lovely street view from the front porch. Finishing touches going in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 6th Street Street NE have any available units?
329 6th Street Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 6th Street Street NE have?
Some of 329 6th Street Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 6th Street Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
329 6th Street Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 6th Street Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 329 6th Street Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 329 6th Street Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 329 6th Street Street NE offers parking.
Does 329 6th Street Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 6th Street Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 6th Street Street NE have a pool?
No, 329 6th Street Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 329 6th Street Street NE have accessible units?
No, 329 6th Street Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 329 6th Street Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 6th Street Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus