All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3286 Wellington Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3286 Wellington Walk
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

3286 Wellington Walk

3286 Wellington Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Princeton Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3286 Wellington Walk, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3286 Wellington Walk have any available units?
3286 Wellington Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3286 Wellington Walk have?
Some of 3286 Wellington Walk's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3286 Wellington Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3286 Wellington Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3286 Wellington Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 3286 Wellington Walk is pet friendly.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk offer parking?
No, 3286 Wellington Walk does not offer parking.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3286 Wellington Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk have a pool?
Yes, 3286 Wellington Walk has a pool.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk have accessible units?
No, 3286 Wellington Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3286 Wellington Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3286 Wellington Walk has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus