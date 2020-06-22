All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:18 PM

3275 Lenox Rd

3275 Lenox Road · (678) 294-3838
Location

3275 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large corner unit EXECUTIVE Suite, in the heart of Buckhead, next to MARTA, Shopping Centers & Restaurants! Condo features Hardwood floor, Beautiful kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, Open to the Living room with Double sided fireplace, shared with a separate dining room. Open perfect for entertaining. Large Master suite with fantastic custom built-in cabinets, spacious master bath with shower, separate jetted tub & dual vanities. The second room can be used as an office or additional bedroom. Covered walk out balcony & separate storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3275 Lenox Rd have any available units?
3275 Lenox Rd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3275 Lenox Rd have?
Some of 3275 Lenox Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3275 Lenox Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3275 Lenox Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3275 Lenox Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3275 Lenox Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3275 Lenox Rd offer parking?
No, 3275 Lenox Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3275 Lenox Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3275 Lenox Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3275 Lenox Rd have a pool?
No, 3275 Lenox Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3275 Lenox Rd have accessible units?
No, 3275 Lenox Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3275 Lenox Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3275 Lenox Rd has units with dishwashers.
