Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW

3273 Wellington Walk SW · No Longer Available
Location

3273 Wellington Walk SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT. LOCATED IN SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY. SS APPLIANCES. SHORT COMMUTE TO CAMP CREEK MARKETPLACE, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, PUBLIX GROCERY, STARBUCKS, HARTSFIELD JACKSON AIRPORT AND MORE. UNFURNISHED RENTAL OPTION - $1475.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW have any available units?
3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW currently offering any rent specials?
3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW pet-friendly?
No, 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW offer parking?
Yes, 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW offers parking.
Does 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW have a pool?
Yes, 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW has a pool.
Does 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW have accessible units?
No, 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3273 WELLINGTON Walk SW does not have units with air conditioning.
