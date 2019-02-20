All apartments in Atlanta
3268 Renault Road Southeast

3268 Renault Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3268 Renault Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 1.5 bath full brick ranch in excellent condition. Fenced back yard and 1 car carport.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3268 Renault Road Southeast have any available units?
3268 Renault Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3268 Renault Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3268 Renault Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3268 Renault Road Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3268 Renault Road Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 3268 Renault Road Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3268 Renault Road Southeast offers parking.
Does 3268 Renault Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3268 Renault Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3268 Renault Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 3268 Renault Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3268 Renault Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3268 Renault Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3268 Renault Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3268 Renault Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3268 Renault Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3268 Renault Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
