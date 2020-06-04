326 Sisson Ave

Amenities

3BR/2BA plus a beautiful screened porch with bead board ceiling & fan

Kirkwood classic Bungalow in great location near East Lake MARTA Station/Decatur and Emory or CDC. This renovated home offers 3BR/2BA plus a beautiful screened porch with bead board ceiling & fan. Easy access to downtown Atlanta and all the best Intown has to offer.