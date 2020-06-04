All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

326 Sisson Ave

326 Sisson Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

326 Sisson Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Kirkwood classic Bungalow in great location near East Lake MARTA Station/Decatur and Emory or CDC. This renovated home offers 3BR/2BA plus a beautiful screened porch with bead board ceiling & fan. Easy access to downtown Atlanta and all the best Intown has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Sisson Ave have any available units?
326 Sisson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Sisson Ave have?
Some of 326 Sisson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Sisson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
326 Sisson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Sisson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 326 Sisson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 326 Sisson Ave offer parking?
No, 326 Sisson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 326 Sisson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Sisson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Sisson Ave have a pool?
No, 326 Sisson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 326 Sisson Ave have accessible units?
No, 326 Sisson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Sisson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Sisson Ave has units with dishwashers.
