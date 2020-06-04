326 Sisson Ave

326 Sisson Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317 Kirkwood
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Kirkwood classic Bungalow in great location near East Lake MARTA Station/Decatur and Emory or CDC. This renovated home offers 3BR/2BA plus a beautiful screened porch with bead board ceiling & fan. Easy access to downtown Atlanta and all the best Intown has to offer.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
