Atlanta, GA
3258 Welmingham Dr. SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3258 Welmingham Dr. SW
3258 Welmingham Drive SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
3258 Welmingham Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4582286)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW have any available units?
3258 Welmingham Dr. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW currently offering any rent specials?
3258 Welmingham Dr. SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW is pet friendly.
Does 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW offer parking?
No, 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW does not offer parking.
Does 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW have a pool?
Yes, 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW has a pool.
Does 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW have accessible units?
No, 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3258 Welmingham Dr. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
