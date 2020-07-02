Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
3249 Renault Rd SE
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:15 PM
3249 Renault Rd SE
3249 Renault Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3249 Renault Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom Brick Ranch in excellent condition. Has central air and heat. Whole yard fenced and 1 car carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3249 Renault Rd SE have any available units?
3249 Renault Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3249 Renault Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
3249 Renault Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 Renault Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3249 Renault Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 3249 Renault Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 3249 Renault Rd SE offers parking.
Does 3249 Renault Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3249 Renault Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 Renault Rd SE have a pool?
No, 3249 Renault Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 3249 Renault Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 3249 Renault Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 Renault Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3249 Renault Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3249 Renault Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3249 Renault Rd SE has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
