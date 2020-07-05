All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3239 Kingston Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3239 Kingston Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3239 Kingston Rd

3239 Kingston Rd NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3239 Kingston Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.- Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 Kingston Rd have any available units?
3239 Kingston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 Kingston Rd have?
Some of 3239 Kingston Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 Kingston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3239 Kingston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 Kingston Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3239 Kingston Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3239 Kingston Rd offer parking?
No, 3239 Kingston Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3239 Kingston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 Kingston Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 Kingston Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3239 Kingston Rd has a pool.
Does 3239 Kingston Rd have accessible units?
No, 3239 Kingston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 Kingston Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3239 Kingston Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus