Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

3237 Welmingham Dr

3237 Welmingham Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

3237 Welmingham Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Welmingham Dr have any available units?
3237 Welmingham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 Welmingham Dr have?
Some of 3237 Welmingham Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 Welmingham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Welmingham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Welmingham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3237 Welmingham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3237 Welmingham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3237 Welmingham Dr offers parking.
Does 3237 Welmingham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Welmingham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Welmingham Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3237 Welmingham Dr has a pool.
Does 3237 Welmingham Dr have accessible units?
No, 3237 Welmingham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Welmingham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3237 Welmingham Dr has units with dishwashers.

