Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym pool

Loft rental opportunity in the heart of Buckhead! Hardwood floors throughout, showcasing exposed brick and ductwork, 2 bedrooms wtih 2 beautifully, updated bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan. Walk to The Shops of Buckhead, Whole Foods, the Buckhead Theatre, restaurants, entertainment and more. Enjoy the communities private, gated parking garage with a 2 car deeded parking spot, the roof top deck, private pool, fitness facility and 24 hr concierge.