Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

3226 Browns Mill Road SE

3226 Browns Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3226 Browns Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30354
Orchard Knob

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 Browns Mill Road SE have any available units?
3226 Browns Mill Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 Browns Mill Road SE have?
Some of 3226 Browns Mill Road SE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 Browns Mill Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
3226 Browns Mill Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 Browns Mill Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 3226 Browns Mill Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3226 Browns Mill Road SE offer parking?
No, 3226 Browns Mill Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 3226 Browns Mill Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 Browns Mill Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 Browns Mill Road SE have a pool?
No, 3226 Browns Mill Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 3226 Browns Mill Road SE have accessible units?
No, 3226 Browns Mill Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 Browns Mill Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 Browns Mill Road SE has units with dishwashers.

