Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:24 PM

3216 Mayo Place Southwest

3216 Mayo Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Mayo Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Mayo Place Southwest have any available units?
3216 Mayo Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3216 Mayo Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Mayo Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Mayo Place Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3216 Mayo Place Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3216 Mayo Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 3216 Mayo Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3216 Mayo Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Mayo Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Mayo Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 3216 Mayo Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Mayo Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3216 Mayo Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Mayo Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Mayo Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 Mayo Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 Mayo Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

