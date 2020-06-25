3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Available NOW! Oasis in the heart of Buckhead. Walk to Buckhead MARTA station, grocery stores (Trader Joe’s, Wholefoods, Kroger), Path 400 Greenway. Shopping heaven. Walk to Buckhead Atlanta, Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, and fine dining restaurants. This meticulously maintained bungalow features hardwood floors throughout, huge windows, extra space in basement for storage. Large private fenced backyard beautifully landscaped. Fabulous large covered front porch. Award winning Sarah Smith Elementary. Free Swim & Tennis within in a mile!