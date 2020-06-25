All apartments in Atlanta
3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:48 PM

3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE

3215 West Shadowlawn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3215 West Shadowlawn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Available NOW! Oasis in the heart of Buckhead. Walk to Buckhead MARTA station, grocery stores (Trader Joe’s, Wholefoods, Kroger), Path 400 Greenway. Shopping heaven. Walk to Buckhead Atlanta, Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, and fine dining restaurants. This meticulously maintained bungalow features hardwood floors throughout, huge windows, extra space in basement for storage. Large private fenced backyard beautifully landscaped. Fabulous large covered front porch. Award winning Sarah Smith Elementary. Free Swim & Tennis within in a mile!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have any available units?
3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have?
Some of 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 W Shadowlawn Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
