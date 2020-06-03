All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3211 Wellington Walk Southwest

3211 Wellington Walk SW · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Wellington Walk SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN). In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest have any available units?
3211 Wellington Walk Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Wellington Walk Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest offer parking?
No, 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest have a pool?
No, 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 Wellington Walk Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

