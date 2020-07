Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Inviting 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with patio and privacy fence awaits you in this lovely home located in the Camp Creek/Airport area. Near theaters, shopping, restaurants, fitness center, the airport and a short hop to downtown. Income must be at least 3 times greater than rental amount, no evictions, credit score at least 550, 2 years verifiable employment and background check. No Section 8. No pets. No smoking. Text agent for appointment.