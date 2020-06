Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Coming Soon: Available for 12 month lease and tours starting March 1st. Great Roommate 2 bedroom plan. Master has standing shower and Whirlpool tub plus Double Vanity. Second Bedroom has Whirpool tub and laundry station: Washer Dryer. All Hardwood floors. Living room has fireplace with bar and wine cooler area. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances. Unfurnished Unit. Great location near Lenox and major highways. Condominium has a residents Gym, Club House, Pool and Tennis Courts.