Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 Fairburn Road NW
320 Fairburn Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
320 Fairburn Road, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint bungalow with an easy commute around the metro Atlanta area. New flooring, paint (interior & exterior), bathroom fenced yard, hardwoods...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Fairburn Road NW have any available units?
320 Fairburn Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 320 Fairburn Road NW have?
Some of 320 Fairburn Road NW's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 Fairburn Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
320 Fairburn Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Fairburn Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 320 Fairburn Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 320 Fairburn Road NW offer parking?
No, 320 Fairburn Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 320 Fairburn Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Fairburn Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Fairburn Road NW have a pool?
No, 320 Fairburn Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 320 Fairburn Road NW have accessible units?
No, 320 Fairburn Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Fairburn Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Fairburn Road NW has units with dishwashers.
