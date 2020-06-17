All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 320 Brooks Avenue SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
320 Brooks Avenue SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

320 Brooks Avenue SW

320 Brooks Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

320 Brooks Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Brooks Avenue SW have any available units?
320 Brooks Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Brooks Avenue SW have?
Some of 320 Brooks Avenue SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Brooks Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
320 Brooks Avenue SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Brooks Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 320 Brooks Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 320 Brooks Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 320 Brooks Avenue SW does offer parking.
Does 320 Brooks Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Brooks Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Brooks Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 320 Brooks Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 320 Brooks Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 320 Brooks Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Brooks Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Brooks Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ashford 2788 Apartments
2788 Defoors Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus