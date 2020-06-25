All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

3194 Imperial Cr

3194 Imperial Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3194 Imperial Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3194 Imperial Cr have any available units?
3194 Imperial Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3194 Imperial Cr have?
Some of 3194 Imperial Cr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3194 Imperial Cr currently offering any rent specials?
3194 Imperial Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3194 Imperial Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3194 Imperial Cr is pet friendly.
Does 3194 Imperial Cr offer parking?
No, 3194 Imperial Cr does not offer parking.
Does 3194 Imperial Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3194 Imperial Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3194 Imperial Cr have a pool?
Yes, 3194 Imperial Cr has a pool.
Does 3194 Imperial Cr have accessible units?
No, 3194 Imperial Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 3194 Imperial Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3194 Imperial Cr has units with dishwashers.
