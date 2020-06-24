All apartments in Atlanta
319 Glenn St
319 Glenn St

319 Glenn Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

319 Glenn Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30312
Mechanicsville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No Section 8/No Housing Vouchers- Come Look and Lease this Well Maintained, Freshly Painted 3 Level Townhome located in the heart of the city, minutes from Downtown Atlanta! Spacious family room w/fireplace & beautiful hardwood floors. 3 Bedrooms 3 Full baths. Bonus Room on Lower Level can be used as a Office, Den or Bedroom! Pets under 10lbs -No Aggressive Breeds. No Smoking/Evictions. We are looking for a tenant that needs a place to call home and someone that will care for the home as if it's their very own. Additional Amenities:Transportation Service Available, Steps from Marta Stop, Smoke Free, 2Car Garage Parking, Deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Glenn St have any available units?
319 Glenn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Glenn St have?
Some of 319 Glenn St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Glenn St currently offering any rent specials?
319 Glenn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Glenn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Glenn St is pet friendly.
Does 319 Glenn St offer parking?
Yes, 319 Glenn St offers parking.
Does 319 Glenn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Glenn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Glenn St have a pool?
No, 319 Glenn St does not have a pool.
Does 319 Glenn St have accessible units?
No, 319 Glenn St does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Glenn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Glenn St has units with dishwashers.
