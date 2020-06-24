319 Glenn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No Section 8/No Housing Vouchers- Come Look and Lease this Well Maintained, Freshly Painted 3 Level Townhome located in the heart of the city, minutes from Downtown Atlanta! Spacious family room w/fireplace & beautiful hardwood floors. 3 Bedrooms 3 Full baths. Bonus Room on Lower Level can be used as a Office, Den or Bedroom! Pets under 10lbs -No Aggressive Breeds. No Smoking/Evictions. We are looking for a tenant that needs a place to call home and someone that will care for the home as if it's their very own. Additional Amenities:Transportation Service Available, Steps from Marta Stop, Smoke Free, 2Car Garage Parking, Deck.