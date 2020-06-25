All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr

3137 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3137 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
West Manor

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Open House scheduled for Sunday, May 5th from 2pm to 5pm. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Qualification criteria are as follows: Gross income needs to be 3 times your monthly rent. No evictions, credit score 600 minimum, at least one year employment minimum, no section 8 vouchers, no pets and one year lease term. The $65.00 application fee should be made payable to Ambassador Realty, Inc. Certified funds only. No cash will be accepted. Application fee will be non-refundable. Application fee will be used to process both the credit check and background check. The consent form gives Ambassador Realty, Inc the right to process both the credit and background check. No more applications will be accepted after open house on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr have any available units?
3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr offer parking?
No, 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr have a pool?
No, 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr have accessible units?
No, 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Benjamin E Mays Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
