All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 313 Goodson Lane NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
313 Goodson Lane NW
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:12 AM

313 Goodson Lane NW

313 Goodson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Brookwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

313 Goodson Lane, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beltline in backyard! This beautiful three-story townhome is steps from Ardmore Park,the Beltline & close to all that North Midtown has to offer. Nestled in the back of a quiet community,the home features private wooded views. The ground level has a two-car garage and bonus room (perfect for home office) & access to a patio.The second floor features an open floor plan complete with gourmet kitchen, large island,SS appliances, & granite countertops. Spacious living/dining areas feature a fireplace, tons of natural light,a private wooden deck and half-bath. Dogs <40 lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Goodson Lane NW have any available units?
313 Goodson Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Goodson Lane NW have?
Some of 313 Goodson Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Goodson Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
313 Goodson Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Goodson Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Goodson Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 313 Goodson Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 313 Goodson Lane NW offers parking.
Does 313 Goodson Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Goodson Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Goodson Lane NW have a pool?
No, 313 Goodson Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 313 Goodson Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 313 Goodson Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Goodson Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Goodson Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus