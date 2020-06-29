All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3129 Tylerton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3129 Tylerton Dr
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

3129 Tylerton Dr

3129 Tylerton Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Southwest Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3129 Tylerton Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Tylerton Dr have any available units?
3129 Tylerton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Tylerton Dr have?
Some of 3129 Tylerton Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Tylerton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Tylerton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Tylerton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 Tylerton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3129 Tylerton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3129 Tylerton Dr offers parking.
Does 3129 Tylerton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 Tylerton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Tylerton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3129 Tylerton Dr has a pool.
Does 3129 Tylerton Dr have accessible units?
No, 3129 Tylerton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Tylerton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Tylerton Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus