Last updated June 23 2019 at 6:14 AM

3127 Lenox Road NE

3127 Lenox Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
Fabulous custom luxury home w/in walking distance to Buckhead shopping, dining, transit w/ freeway access. Rare rental opportunity in sought after gated community. Huge home, elevator service to all levels, unbelievable details, open floor plan, chef kitchen, luxurious master suite w/ spa bath & custom closet, office, huge upper level loft, bonus room, all bedrooms w/ attached bath,f inished lower level & spectacular wine cellar/tasting room! Details abound: coffered & 10 foot ceilings all levels, hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, bedrooms have private baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Lenox Road NE have any available units?
3127 Lenox Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 Lenox Road NE have?
Some of 3127 Lenox Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Lenox Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Lenox Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Lenox Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3127 Lenox Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3127 Lenox Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3127 Lenox Road NE offers parking.
Does 3127 Lenox Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 Lenox Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Lenox Road NE have a pool?
No, 3127 Lenox Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3127 Lenox Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3127 Lenox Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Lenox Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3127 Lenox Road NE has units with dishwashers.

