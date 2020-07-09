All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

3122 Latona Drive SW

3122 Latona Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3122 Latona Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Latona Drive SW have any available units?
3122 Latona Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 Latona Drive SW have?
Some of 3122 Latona Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Latona Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Latona Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Latona Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Latona Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3122 Latona Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 3122 Latona Drive SW offers parking.
Does 3122 Latona Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Latona Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Latona Drive SW have a pool?
No, 3122 Latona Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Latona Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 3122 Latona Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Latona Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3122 Latona Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

