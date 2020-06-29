3119 Garden Walk SW

Amenities
Located in the highly sought after Princeton Lakes community, minutes away from shopping/dining & entertainment attractions. This substantial 4BR/2.5BA w/office, dinning room, family room offers a Chef’s kitchen with hardwood floors, BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME, INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED, OWNER SUITE W/VAULTED CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSETS...LAUNDRY RM UPSTAIRS, 2 car garage. Community has robust amenities within the neighborhood-clubhouse, olympic size pool, 2 basketball courts, 2 tennis courts...no vouchers