Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3119 Garden Walk SW
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

3119 Garden Walk SW

3119 Garden Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Garden Walk, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the highly sought after Princeton Lakes community, minutes away from shopping/dining & entertainment attractions. This substantial 4BR/2.5BA w/office, dinning room, family room offers a Chef’s kitchen with hardwood floors, BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME, INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED, OWNER SUITE W/VAULTED CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSETS...LAUNDRY RM UPSTAIRS, 2 car garage. Community has robust amenities within the neighborhood-clubhouse, olympic size pool, 2 basketball courts, 2 tennis courts...no vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

