3119 Garden Walk SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Located in the highly sought after Princeton Lakes community, minutes away from shopping/dining & entertainment attractions. This substantial 4BR/2.5BA w/office, dinning room, family room offers a Chef’s kitchen with hardwood floors, BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME, INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED, OWNER SUITE W/VAULTED CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSETS...LAUNDRY RM UPSTAIRS, 2 car garage. Community has robust amenities within the neighborhood-clubhouse, olympic size pool, 2 basketball courts, 2 tennis courts...no vouchers