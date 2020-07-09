All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

310 Oak Drive SE

310 Oak Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

310 Oak Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Oak Drive SE have any available units?
310 Oak Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Oak Drive SE have?
Some of 310 Oak Drive SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Oak Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
310 Oak Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Oak Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 310 Oak Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 310 Oak Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 310 Oak Drive SE offers parking.
Does 310 Oak Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Oak Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Oak Drive SE have a pool?
No, 310 Oak Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 310 Oak Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 310 Oak Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Oak Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Oak Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

