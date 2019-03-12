All apartments in Atlanta
3095 Fairburn Road
3095 Fairburn Road

3095 Fairburn Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3095 Fairburn Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 3 bath, 2,160 sf home is located in Douglasville, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 Fairburn Road have any available units?
3095 Fairburn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3095 Fairburn Road have?
Some of 3095 Fairburn Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3095 Fairburn Road currently offering any rent specials?
3095 Fairburn Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 Fairburn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3095 Fairburn Road is pet friendly.
Does 3095 Fairburn Road offer parking?
No, 3095 Fairburn Road does not offer parking.
Does 3095 Fairburn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3095 Fairburn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 Fairburn Road have a pool?
No, 3095 Fairburn Road does not have a pool.
Does 3095 Fairburn Road have accessible units?
No, 3095 Fairburn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 Fairburn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3095 Fairburn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
