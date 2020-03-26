All apartments in Atlanta
3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1
3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1

3076 Campbellton Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3076 Campbellton Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One level 3000 square feet perfect office space with multiple private offices or perfect for medical office multiple bathrooms and accessible sinks and Plumbing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have any available units?
3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 offer parking?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
