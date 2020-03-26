Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:35 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1
3076 Campbellton Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Southwest Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3076 Campbellton Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One level 3000 square feet perfect office space with multiple private offices or perfect for medical office multiple bathrooms and accessible sinks and Plumbing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have any available units?
3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 offer parking?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3076 Campbellton Road Southwest - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus