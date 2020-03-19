Rent Calculator
3074 Waters Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM
3074 Waters Road
3074 Waters Road SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
3074 Waters Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5080674)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3074 Waters Road have any available units?
3074 Waters Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3074 Waters Road currently offering any rent specials?
3074 Waters Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3074 Waters Road pet-friendly?
No, 3074 Waters Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3074 Waters Road offer parking?
No, 3074 Waters Road does not offer parking.
Does 3074 Waters Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3074 Waters Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3074 Waters Road have a pool?
No, 3074 Waters Road does not have a pool.
Does 3074 Waters Road have accessible units?
No, 3074 Waters Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3074 Waters Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3074 Waters Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3074 Waters Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3074 Waters Road does not have units with air conditioning.
