Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3071 Dawson Ln

3071 Dawson Lane SW · No Longer Available
Location

3071 Dawson Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3071 Dawson Ln have any available units?
3071 Dawson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3071 Dawson Ln have?
Some of 3071 Dawson Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3071 Dawson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3071 Dawson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3071 Dawson Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3071 Dawson Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3071 Dawson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3071 Dawson Ln offers parking.
Does 3071 Dawson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3071 Dawson Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3071 Dawson Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3071 Dawson Ln has a pool.
Does 3071 Dawson Ln have accessible units?
No, 3071 Dawson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3071 Dawson Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3071 Dawson Ln has units with dishwashers.
