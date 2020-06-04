306 Ardmore Cir NW B102

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Last Luxury 1 BD Over 1,000 sq ft!!! - Property Id: 260638



Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Atlanta! Walking distance to The Beltline and Piedmont Hospital. Ardmore & 28th is pet friendly and the perfect environment for working professionals of all backgrounds! This oversized luxury one bedroom comes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, walk in closets, and features a separate laundry room with the washer/dryer included! Enjoy decorating your unit with accent walls, mounted TV's, and customized closets to personalize your home! On any given day, take part in laying out by our resort style salt-water pool, cooking with your friends by one of multiple gas grills, pulling into your personal garage, and walking to The Beltline any time of the day! Call 470-385-3598 now and make Ardmore & 28th your new home today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260638

Property Id 260638



(RLNE5701411)