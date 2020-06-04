All apartments in Atlanta
306 Ardmore Cir NW B102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

306 Ardmore Cir NW B102

306 Ardmore Circle Northwest · (470) 385-3598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 Ardmore Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B102 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1027 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Last Luxury 1 BD Over 1,000 sq ft!!! - Property Id: 260638

Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Atlanta! Walking distance to The Beltline and Piedmont Hospital. Ardmore & 28th is pet friendly and the perfect environment for working professionals of all backgrounds! This oversized luxury one bedroom comes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, walk in closets, and features a separate laundry room with the washer/dryer included! Enjoy decorating your unit with accent walls, mounted TV's, and customized closets to personalize your home! On any given day, take part in laying out by our resort style salt-water pool, cooking with your friends by one of multiple gas grills, pulling into your personal garage, and walking to The Beltline any time of the day! Call 470-385-3598 now and make Ardmore & 28th your new home today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260638
Property Id 260638

(RLNE5701411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 have any available units?
306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 have?
Some of 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 currently offering any rent specials?
306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 is pet friendly.
Does 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 offer parking?
Yes, 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 does offer parking.
Does 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 have a pool?
Yes, 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 has a pool.
Does 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 have accessible units?
No, 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Ardmore Cir NW B102 has units with dishwashers.
