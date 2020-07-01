All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

3054 Waters Road

3054 Waters Road · No Longer Available
Location

3054 Waters Road, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3054 Waters Rd SW: Atlanta, GA. 30354
3 Beds/ 1 Bath
Built: 1955/ 891 sqft.
Occupied: Call for Access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 Waters Road have any available units?
3054 Waters Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3054 Waters Road currently offering any rent specials?
3054 Waters Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 Waters Road pet-friendly?
No, 3054 Waters Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3054 Waters Road offer parking?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not offer parking.
Does 3054 Waters Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 Waters Road have a pool?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not have a pool.
Does 3054 Waters Road have accessible units?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 Waters Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 Waters Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not have units with air conditioning.

