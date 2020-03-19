Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3054 Waters Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3054 Waters Road
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:59 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3054 Waters Road
3054 Waters Road SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3054 Waters Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3054 Waters Rd SW: Atlanta, GA. 30354
3 Beds/ 1 Bath
Built: 1955/ 891 sqft.
Occupied: Call for Access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3054 Waters Road have any available units?
3054 Waters Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3054 Waters Road currently offering any rent specials?
3054 Waters Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 Waters Road pet-friendly?
No, 3054 Waters Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3054 Waters Road offer parking?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not offer parking.
Does 3054 Waters Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 Waters Road have a pool?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not have a pool.
Does 3054 Waters Road have accessible units?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 Waters Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 Waters Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 Waters Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus