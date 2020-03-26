Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3037 Deerborne Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3037 Deerborne Ct
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3037 Deerborne Ct
3037 Deerborne Court Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3037 Deerborne Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Prime location! Seconds to Camp Creek Pkwy, shopping, I285, movie studios, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, hardwood floors, large family and kitchen, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3037 Deerborne Ct have any available units?
3037 Deerborne Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3037 Deerborne Ct have?
Some of 3037 Deerborne Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3037 Deerborne Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Deerborne Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Deerborne Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3037 Deerborne Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3037 Deerborne Ct offer parking?
No, 3037 Deerborne Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3037 Deerborne Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Deerborne Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Deerborne Ct have a pool?
No, 3037 Deerborne Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Deerborne Ct have accessible units?
No, 3037 Deerborne Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Deerborne Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Deerborne Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus